AEW Battle of the Belts 2 lineup: Three championship matches set for Saturday’s special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts 2.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title

=Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts 2 will be taped on Friday in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as it airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).