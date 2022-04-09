Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Multiverse of Matches recap edition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 89,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 149,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.04 rating drawn the previous week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show that followed cracked Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. Impact advertised an IPWF throwback show rather than a standard edition of their show, but they called an audible and went with a Multiverse of Matches recap show instead.