NJPW Strong preview: AEW and Impact wrestlers wrestling on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

-Eddie Kingston and Fred Rosser vs. Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia

Josh Alexander vs. Karl Fredericks

Hikuleo vs. Andy Brown

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.