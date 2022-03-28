What's happening...

03/28 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appear on the brand’s WrestleMania 38 go-home show, RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Naomi vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

March 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appear on the brand’s WrestleMania 38 go-home show, RK-Bro vs. The Usos in a non-title match, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Naomi vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz, and more (33:32)…

Click here to stream or download the March 28 WWE Raw audio review.

