Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven.
-Jay White and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Giselle Shaw in a Triple Threat for the ROH Women’s World Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.
-Rhino vs. Steve Maclin.
-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Larry D.
Powell’s POV: This looks like a really good show on paper and it will open with the tag team match. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Sacrifice 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will spotlight Eric Young. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Karl Anderson vs. Deaner. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
