WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Ric Flair, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Steve Lewington, Sean O’Haire

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The show includes an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is 73.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 40.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 39.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.