WWE and On Location announce exclusive hospitality partnership for premium live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce its partnership with On Location.

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., February 24, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and On Location, a leader in the premium experiential hospitality business, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will deliver world-class experiences to WWE fans. The new partnership will provide fans with hospitality packages to all of WWE’s biggest events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money In The Bank. The first packages will go on sale today at 12 pm EST for Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this July.

As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location will curate best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase. The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said Paul Caine, President, On Location. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

On Location has over two decades of experience in redefining luxury hospitality and experiences for marquee live events around the world and currently works with over 150 iconic rights holders including the NFL, UFC, NCAA and the IOC to provide curated hospitality offerings and host exclusive events in an official capacity.

For more information about On Location’s offerings for WWE events, visit https://onlocationexp.com/ or call 855-346-7388.

Powell’s POV: I can’t say that I know much about On Location, but their resume of clients looks impressive.