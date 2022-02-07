(Updated) AEW Rampage viewership improves, key demographic decline

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 540,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 601,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished seventh in the cable ratings with a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .25 rating in the same demo. The NHL All-Star Skills Competition topped the Friday cable ratings, and the Winter Olympics topped the broadcast networks for NBC on Friday.

Update: I mistakenly listed a higher viewership count in a previous update. That has been changed above. My apologies for the error.