WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Billy Watson, Ed Gantner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show includes the fallout from the Royal Rumble event, and Ronda Rousey announcing whether she will challenge Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. I am taking the evening off, so Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s exclusive audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop in a four-way for the Raw Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Yes, they have Rollins advertised for two matches.

-WWE is in Boise, Idaho at Extra Mile Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, and Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) is 40.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 40.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

-The late Ed Gantner (Ed Gantner Jr.) was born on February 4, 1959. He took his own life at age 31 on December 31, 1990.