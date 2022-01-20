MLW Azteca preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Azteca online show.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. Aerostar and Drago for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666 in a Tijuana Street Fight.

-Pagano vs. Richard Holliday and in a Barrio Brawl.

-Toto vs. Proximo.

-Jacob Fatu breaks his silence.

Powell’s POV: MLW will also announce the main event of the Superfight event that will be held next month in Charlotte. This week’s episode was taped in Tijuana, Mexico at Fausto Gutierrez Auditorium. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Azteca audio reviews.