AEW Dynamite finishes first in the Wednesday cable ratings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.032 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 969,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.44 rating, up from last week’s 0.39 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.43 rating in the same demo, though Raw aired opposite the first Monday night NFL playoff game in history. Dynamite impressively topped a pair of NBA games for the top spot in Wednesday’s ratings battle.