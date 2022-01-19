AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. (reports needed), AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite poll results, R-Truth milestone birthday, Peggy Lee Leather, Tyler Breeze, Wardlow, Pat Patterson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The show includes Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Washington, D.C., as well as Friday’s AEW Rampage event that will be held in the same venue. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 44 percent of the vote. C finished second with 19 percent, and A was a close third with 16 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a F grade 36 percent of our post show voters. B finished second with 31 percent. Yes, the trolls won out this week. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peggy Lee Leather (Peggy Lee) is 63.

-Ron “R-Truth” Killings is 50 (even though he looks the same as when he turned 30).

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) is 34.

-Wardlow (Michael Wardlow) is 34.

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. He died on December 2, 2020 at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.