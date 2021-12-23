Corporal Kirchner dead at age 64

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Michael Penzel, who wrestled as Corporal Kirchner in WWE, died on Wednesday at age 64. The cause of death has not been officially announced. His obituary at DignityMemorial.com states that he died at home in Liberty, North Carolina.

Powell’s POV: Reports indicate that Penzel suffered a heart attack. Penzel also worked as Leatherface in Japan and retired from the ring in 2010. My heart goes out to his family and friends.