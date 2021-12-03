Impact Wrestling TV viewership coming off the low numbers drawn on Thanksgiving

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 96,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 48,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .01 rating drawn by the previous episode. With last week’s show falling on Thanksgiving, the more comparable numbers are from the November 18 edition, which drew 129,000 viewers with a .02 rating in the key demo. Thursday’s show once again failed to crack nightly top 150 in the cable ratings.