12/3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Brock Lesnar’s return, Sheamus vs. Cesaro, King Woods vs. Jey Uso

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,162)

San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

Aired December 3, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s episode with Sami Zayn winning the Black Friday Battle Royal to earn a WWE Universal Championship match, and Kayla Braxton announcing that Brock Lesnar’s suspension had been lifted… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary…

Brock Lesnar made his entrance. “The Best is back,” Cole said. Cole added that Lesnar paid a $1 million fine and now his suspension has been lifted. Lesnar smiled once he was inside the ring and soaked up the crowd cheers. Lesnar said he was there for one reason only – the WWE Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn’s entrance music interrupted Lesnar.