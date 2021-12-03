What's happening...

12/3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Brock Lesnar’s return, Sheamus vs. Cesaro, King Woods vs. Jey Uso

December 3, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,162)
San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
Aired December 3, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s episode with Sami Zayn winning the Black Friday Battle Royal to earn a WWE Universal Championship match, and Kayla Braxton announcing that Brock Lesnar’s suspension had been lifted… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary…

Brock Lesnar made his entrance. “The Best is back,” Cole said. Cole added that Lesnar paid a $1 million fine and now his suspension has been lifted. Lesnar smiled once he was inside the ring and soaked up the crowd cheers. Lesnar said he was there for one reason only – the WWE Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn’s entrance music interrupted Lesnar.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.