WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger.

-Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro.

-Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Powell’s POV: The show will feature the final push for Sunday’s Survivor Series event. Smackdown will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members later tonight after AEW Rampage.