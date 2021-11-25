NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Jordan Devlin vs. Mark Andrews

-Noam Dar vs. Sam Gradwell.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning. This week’s reviews will both likely be available on Friday due to the holiday.