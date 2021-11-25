MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for the Thanksgiving edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. a wildcard entrant in a ladder match for the vacant MLW National Openweight Championship.

-TJP vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Gnarls Garvin debuts.

Powell’s POV: Fusion will stream today at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page and on FITE TV. My review will be available right after the show concludes. My weekly audio review will also be available exclusively for Dot Net Members shortly thereafter.