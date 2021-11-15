What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series lineup: The card for Sunday’s event

November 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: As things stand, the show would also feature Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura if the company has all champion vs. champion matches. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series on Sunday as it streams on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network). Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

