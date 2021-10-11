What's happening...

10/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown first round matches

October 11, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown first round matches, and more (34:07)…

Click here to stream or download the October 11 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.