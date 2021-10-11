10/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown first round matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, final King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown first round matches, and more (34:07)…

Click here to stream or download the October 11 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.