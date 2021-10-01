AEW Rampage lineup: Hair vs. Hair match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs every Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.