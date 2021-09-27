09/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus in a No DQ, No Count-Out match for the U.S. Title, Charlotte Flair’s open challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles vs. Riddle

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus in a No DQ, No Count-Out match for the U.S. Title, Charlotte Flair’s open challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles vs. Riddle, and more (35:19)…

Click here to stream or download the September 27 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.