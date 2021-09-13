WWE Draft set for October

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced that the draft will start on the October 1 edition of Smackdown and conclude on the October 4 Raw.

Powell’s POV: Night one of the draft will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena, and night two will be held in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. WWE ran a brief video during the first thirty minutes of Raw that revealed the draft dates. The roster shakeup shows typically perform well in the ratings for both shows.