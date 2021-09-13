WWE Draft set for October

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE officially announced that the draft will start on the October 1 edition of Smackdown and conclude on the October 4 Raw.
Powell’s POV: Night one of the draft will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena, and night two will be held in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. WWE ran a brief video during the first thirty minutes of Raw that revealed the draft dates. The roster shakeup shows typically perform well in the ratings for both shows.
Splitting the draft is really dumb. On Monday you can undo 100% of the bad news of Friday. “Oh you drafted my superstar, I’ll just draft him back”.
Okay kayfabe, but sheesh.