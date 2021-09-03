What's happening...

09/03 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer, Josh Alexander vs. Jake Crist for the X Division Championship, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachel Ellering vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb

September 3, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer, Josh Alexander vs. Jake Crist for the X Division Championship, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachel Ellering vs. Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb, and more (27:50)…

Click here for the September 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

Topics

