NJPW Strong preview: Eight-man tag main event, singles match, and a six-man tag to stream on tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Chris Dickinson, Brody King, Lio Rush, and Juice Robinson vs. Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Tom Lawlor.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Alexander James.

-The DKC, Adrian Quest, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Barrett Brown, Misterioso, and Bateman.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available over the weekend now that he is writing the AEW Rampage live reviews.