AEW Dynamite in Houston (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Tom Prichard, Chris Cash

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be held tonight in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. MJF in the fifth and final labour of Jericho. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review of after the show.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Houston and Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago. If you are going to these or other upcoming shows and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with A as the majority grade from 38 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt that it was a good premiere edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Prichard is 62.

-The late Chris Cash (Christopher Bauman Jr.) died at age 23 in a motorcycle accident on August 18, 2005.