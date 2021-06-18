What's happening...

ROH Notes: Matches set for two ROH Wrestling television shows, new ROH Women’s World Title Tournament entrants, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guests, final Survival of the Fittest qualifying matches

June 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams in a Triple Threat for the ROH TV Title, and Bandido vs. Bateman in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match.

-Next weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will include Matt Taven vs. Dutch.

-Papa Briscoe will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-ROH will be streaming a Pure Rules gauntlet match on the ROH YouTube page on Thursday.

-Mandy Leon and Nicole Savoy have been added to the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

-The final Survival of the Fittest qualifying match will be Danhausen vs. Rhett Titus and will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes a tease for a big announcement regarding Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe on an upcoming ROH Wrestling TV show, The Foundation vs. Violence Unlimited, Eck’s favorite to win the ROH Women’s Championship and more.

