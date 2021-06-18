WCW Power Plant trainer DeWayne Bruce says Bret Hart should have put his hand up to block the Goldberg kick that ended his career, says the way Dave Bautista was treated during his WCW tryout was the best thing that ever happened to him

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

On Dave Bautista’s WCW tryout: WCW wasn’t out to training people like that. (referring to hurting the trainees) I know he badmouthed me, but I think that’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Look at him now, going from a bouncer to a movie star. There’s no denying that. He was a bouncer making a hundred dollars a night, so I think he benefited from what we did to him. Especially his size and stuff.

On Bret Hart and his issue with Goldberg: “Bret Hart, he got kicked by Bill. There was no influence on protecting or pushing in the ring at the Power Plant. That’s quite the opposite. I think it’s shame on him. He’s been a veteran in his sport, getting the ultimate push that anybody’s ever got, and if he don’t know to get his hand up, that’s his fault. That’s the way I look at it. And I’m not trying to talk bad about anybody, I’m just talking.”

The meteoric rise of Bill Goldberg: “No, no [never seen a newcomer win the World Championship that quickly], and I trained Bill Goldberg. Some of those moves would come up just messing around in the ring, in a private session, of course. I think he’s done really well for himself, so nobody can deny that.”

Other topics include his entire WCW run, Paul Orndorff, Pez Whatley, State Patrol, Braun the Leprechaun, Dungeon of Doom, training Bill Goldberg, DDP, The Giant, and more.

