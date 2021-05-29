What's happening...

AEW releases broadcast team member for mocking Hikaru Shida’s accent

May 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has reportedly released Spanish broadcast team member Willie Urbina, according to WrestlingObserver.com. Urbina impersonated Hikaru Shida’s accent during a commercial break of Friday’s AEW Dynamite, which streamed to viewers watching the FITE TV international feed.

Powell’s POV: Urbina previously worked for Impact Wrestling as its Spanish play-by-play voice. AEW has yet to publicly announce the move, but it certainly seems justifiable.

