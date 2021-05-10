What's happening...

WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: Five title matches announced for Sunday’s show

May 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the WWE Universal Championship match and the Smackdown Tag Title match on Friday. WrestleMania Backlash will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view. Join me for my live review of WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review.

