WrestleMania 37 Poll Results: Best match of the two nights, which night was better, and should WrestleMania should be a one night or two night event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The voters were asked to choose which night of WrestleMania 37 was better. 85 percent of the voters selected Night One compared to just 15 percent for Night Two.

-Voters were also asked to choose the best match out of the matches that finished in the top three for each night. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship won with 44 percent, edging out Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship with 43 percent. There was a big drop off to Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro in third place with nine percent of the vote.

-Finally, the voters were asked whether they would like to see WrestleMania be a one night or two night event. 51 percent voted for WrestleMania as a two night event compared to 49 percent preferring that WrestleMania to be held in one day.

Powell’s POV: It’s interesting that Night One also got the nod for best night of WrestleMania 36 with 61 percent over Night Two’s 39 percent. I also asked voters last year to choose between one or two nights of WrestleMania. The voting was closer this year. Last year’s vote was 59 percent in favor of it being a two night event compared to 41 percent for a one night event. Thanks to everyone who voted in our WrestleMania 37 polls.