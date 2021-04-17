WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the WrestleMania 37 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.997 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.250 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.08 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.001 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.992 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished tied for first in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final numbers will be released on Monday.