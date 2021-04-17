4/15 OVW TV results: Al Snow announcement, D’mone Solavino vs. William Lutz in a Pillar to Post match, Mahabali Shera vs. Blake Wright, The Tate Twins vs. Jared Kripke and JC Addams, Tony Gunn vs. Luscious Lawrence

CategoriesOther TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW TV

Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com

Streamed April 15, 2021 on FITE.TV (free replay available)

The Good Word with Reverend Ronnie Roberts featured Captain Caribbean as his special guest. Ca$h Flo came out and accused him of being Heavyweight Champion Omar Amir and they get into a brawl.

1. The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent) defeated Jared Kripke & JC Addams.

2. Mahabali Shera beat Blake Wright.

Al Snow made a big announcement that OVW TV live is moving to Thursday nights and will reach a bigger TV audience.

3. Luscious Lawrence (w/Women’s Champion Haley J) over Tony Gunn by DQ after interference from Jessie Godderz.

4. William Lutz defeated D’mone Solavino in a Pillar to Post match.