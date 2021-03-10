ROH announces a grudge match for the 19th Anniversary PPV

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor made the following announcement at ROHWrestling.com to officially announce EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe for the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

Jay Briscoe has been dying to get his hands on EC3 in a one-on-one match for months, and he’ll finally get his opportunity at ROH’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26.

EC3 came to ROH last fall saying he was on a mission to find out if honor is real, and he chose Briscoe as his test subject.

Their first match against each other in November lasted less than two minutes. EC3 got in Briscoe’s head by refusing to look him in the eye as he repeatedly extended his hand to Briscoe for the Code of Honor. An infuriated Briscoe unloaded on EC3 and was disqualified for refusing to take his boot from EC3’s throat in the corner.

EC3 said that the actions of Briscoe, an ROH original, proved that honor isn’t real. A rematch was set for Final Battle in December, but the bout was called off after EC3 tested positive for COVID-19.

EC3 made his return to ROH a few weeks ago by hiring “The Mercenary” Flip Gordon to cause Jay and Mark Briscoe to lose a No. 1 contender’s tag team match. Jay’s obsession with EC3 has caused a rift between him and his brother Mark, who is focused on the tag team title.

Briscoe and EC3 were in the ring together again last week as participants in a Four Corner Survival Match for a shot at the ROH World Title. Briscoe was preoccupied with EC3 during the contest and ended up squandering his opportunity at a title shot by chasing him to the back.

Will Briscoe finally solve his EC3 problem at Final Battle? Or will EC3 make a huge statement by defeating the two-time former ROH World Champion? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

Powell’s POV: EC3 vs. Briscoe was originally scheduled for Final Battle, but EC3 had to bow out due to COVID. At the time, I believe it was planned to be a one-off, as EC3 was still a free agent. He has signed with ROH since then, which makes the outcome of the match feel less predictable.