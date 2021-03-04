What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the Shaq match on the Revolution go-home show, AEW Countdown special

March 4, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 934,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 831,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic with a .33 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 692,000 viewers and finished 19th with a .20 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. The AEW Countdown special that followed Dynamite produced 347,000 viewers and did a .12 in the 18-49 demo.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.