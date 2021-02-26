What's happening...

02/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso with WWE Fastlane ramifications, Bianca Belair announces her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

February 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso with WWE Fastlane ramifications, Bianca Belair announces her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews, and more (25:36)…

Click here for the February 26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

