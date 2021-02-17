NXT TV preview: The fallout from NXT Takeover Vengeance Day

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title match.

-Kyle O’Reilly opens the show seeking answers for why Adam Cole superkicked him.

-The teams of MSK and Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez celebrate their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament wins.

-Johnny Gargano searches for Austin Theory (after he was kidnapped by Dexter Lumis).

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Powell's POV: Oddly, there's no mention of Escobar vs. Kross in the official preview, but the match was announced on last week's television show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.