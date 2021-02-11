NXT UK TV preview: Meiko Satomura debuts, Street Fight tag match, Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions talkshow

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satomura’s debut.

-“The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in a Street Fight.

-Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with guest Sha Samuels.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.