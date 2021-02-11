NXT UK TV preview: Meiko Satomura debuts, Street Fight tag match, Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions talkshow

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Meiko Satomura’s debut.
-“The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in a Street Fight.
-Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with guest Sha Samuels.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.
Be the first to comment