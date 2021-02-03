NXT TV, AEW Dynamite Beach Break, and MLW Fusion coverage, Dory Funk Jr. milestone, Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Kerry Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The Beach Break themed show includes Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger in a Baklei Brawl. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 80.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 62.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 61.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 39.

-Angela Fong is 35.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 33.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.