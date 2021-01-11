WWE Raw preview: Drew McIntyre comments, show opening segment set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre delivers his first comments since testing positive for COVID-19.

-Triple H opens the show.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton on tonight’s show, but that match has obviously been pulled as a result of McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19. One can only assume that McIntyre’s comments will be delivered from home. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.