MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament begins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-TJP vs. Richard Holliday in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-Calvin Tankman debuts.

-Salina de la Renta to make a statement.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesdays, and Dot Net Members also have access to our weekly audio reviews.