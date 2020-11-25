Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches announced, Impact In 60 theme for next week

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero.

-Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve for the X Division Title.

-Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match.

-Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels.