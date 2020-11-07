11/07 AEW Full Gear audio review: Powell and Barnett discuss Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW Championship, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW Championship, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title, Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the eliminator tournament finals, and more (59:07)…

Click here for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view audio review.

