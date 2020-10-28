Tracy Smothers dead at age 58

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Tracy Smothers died on Wednesday morning. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the news of Smothers’ death while also noting that Smothers battled lymphoma since last year, and had more recent heart issues. The official cause of death has not been announced.

Powell’s POV: Smothers worked in a number of territories in the eighties. He also had a WWE run as Freddie Joe Floyd in the late nineties, then worked as part of the Full Blooded Italians in ECW along with Tommy Rich and Little Guido. I had the pleasure of meeting Smothers at a Steel Domain Wrestling event where he was a class act and led some of the wrestlers through an in-ring seminar. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.



