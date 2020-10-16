Legends and celebrities to appear on the WWE Smackdown Kickoff Show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Fox announced some celebrity appearances for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Kickoff Show. Fox is advertising WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, NFL star George Kittle, and MLB legend David Ortiz. The show will be hosted by Renee Paquette (f/k/a Renee Young) and Booker T and will air in the 30 minutes leading up to Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: WWE and Fox are billing tonight’s Smackdown as the show’s season premiere. I guess that means last week’s episode was the season finale? Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.



