10/16 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 17 results: A-Block winner, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi in the final A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 17”

October 16, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Gabriel Kidd.

2. Yujiro Takahashi over Jeff Cobb in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Shingo Takagi beat Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Will Ospreay beat Kazuchika Okada in an A-Block tournament match. Ospreay received help from Bea Priestly and Great O-Kharn (Tomoyuki Oka).

5. Kota Ibushi defeated Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Tomohiro Ishii pinned Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The final A-Block standings are Kota Ibushi with 14 points, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with 12 points, Taichi Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii with eight points, Minoru Suzuki with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with two points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Evil with 12 points, Zack Sabre Jr. and Sanada with 10 points, Hirooki Goto and Kenta with eight points, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The B-Block continues Saturday in Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan with the following matches: Sanada vs. Evil, Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The finals will be held on Sunday in Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan with A-Block winner Kota Ibushi facing the B-Block winner.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...