8/28 WWE 205 Live results: McGuire’s review of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch face “Ever-Rise” Chase Parker and Matt Martel, Brian Kendrick vs. Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese in action

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Contributor

WWE 205 Live

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Streamed August 28, 2020 on WWE Network

Vic Jospeh and Corey Graves were on commentary from the ThunderDome…



1. Tehuti Miles vs. The Brian Kendrick. “A veteran is a leader, a role model, an inspiration,” Miles said during a recap from Twitter earlier in the day. “I feel like I’m a young rookie with veteran skills.” As a result, The Brian Kendrick made his return and came out as “the definition of a veteran,” as Joseph pointed out for the first time in more than five months.

Kendrick stalled by kicking Miles’s fanny pack to the floor. “You’re focused on the wrong thing,” Kendrick told Miles. The two then locked up and traded arm locks before Kendrick got Miles in a drop-toe hold. The two then got to their feet before Kendrick Irish Whipped Miles into the ropes for a series of arm-drags.

Before long, Kendrick was whipped into the ropes and Miles went for a leapfrog. He then tripped Kendrick and walked over him. The two ultimately enjoyed a stare down in the middle of the ring. Kendrick landed chops on Miles, who countered with elbow strikes and kicks. Kendrick went for a cover and got a two count.

Kendrick landed more chops in the corner before Miles worked his way our and landed some elbows. After missing a boot, Miles took some punches from Miles before an Irish whip into the corner sent Kendrick to his knees. A very good looking dropkick followed from Miles for a two count. Miles began talking trash to Kendrick, who rolled up Miles for the win.



The Brian Kendrick defeated Tehuti Miles in 5:45.

After the match, Kendrick demanded a handshake from Miles, and he got it. A commercial for WWE Shop then aired.



McGuire’s Musings : The story of Miles being too confident continues. It was good to see Kendrick back in action, after being gone for so long. The thing about Miles is that he really does have the charisma, charm and skill to be a major player, but I actually like this slow burn of a story they are telling regarding how Miles and how arrogant he can be. A fluke of a win worked here, and considering the handshake, my hope is that Kendrick works as a mentor for Miles as he moves forward.

2. Tony Nese vs. Liam Gray. Nese posed after getting in the ring. He then landed a vicious looking elbow. “What makes you so good that you’re on my show?” Nese yelled at Gray. A series of kicks and strikes then saw Nese back on the offensive. He eventually marveled at his biceps. Nese landed a German duplex into the bottom turnbuckle. He then went for The Running Nese, hit it and got the pin.



Tony Nese defeated Liam Gray in 1:40.

McGuire’s Musings : A simple squash for Nese, who is settling in nicely into his conceded character, which is far more logical than any babyface fun he could have. The constant praise of his own body is something WWE seems dedicated to make work for him. We’ll see where he goes from here.

3. “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Martel and Parker made their entrances first. Lorcan and Burch had new T-shirts and looked a lot more unified than they have in the past. Martel and Lorcan started out with a headlock and Burch eventually made the tag for a tandem move.

“Well, you have to win on a semi=-regular basis to be the best tag-team in 205 Live,” Graves said in reference to Ever-Rise. Parker got the tag in and Burch and Parker traded moves. Martel earned a blind tag and it wasn’t long before Martel landed elbows on Burch. Martel went on the offensive, whipped Burch into the corner and tagged Parker in. Parker went for a series of two-count pins. He then went back to an arm-bar.

Burch stood up before being dragged back down by Parker. Martel got the tag and lifted Burch on his shoulders. Burch countered and got the hot tag to Lorcan, who landed chops on Martel. Burch then tagged in and set up to slam Martel, but it was broken up. Parker pulled Burch outside and Martel climbed to the top rope to punch Lorcan.

Lorcan landed a blockbuster for a two count and Parker broke up the pin. Lorcan found himself on apron and was thrown inside for a team effort from Ever-Rise that led to a very good near fall. Lorcan and Parker battled in the ring, trading punches and elbows. Parker was then thrown between the ropes and landed outside. Parker tried to duplex Local outside but Martel tripped Lorcan so Parker could get the pin. The ref saw it, however, and broke it up. Burch received a tag, ran in and made Parker tap out.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker in 8:03.

McGuire’s Musings : It was great to see Burch and Lorcan back in a winning position. Meanwhile, the story of Ever-Rise claiming to be the best on the brand, only to be beaten whenever it matters, continues. Both teams looked good, and the near fall toward the end actually had me. It would have made sense to give Martel and Parker a fluke win and continue their reign as “the best tag-team in 205 Live,” but nonetheless, I love seeing Burch and Orcan – who, again, has the best Twitter account in all of Twitter – get the win.

In all, this was one of the better episodes of 205 Live in recent memory. A squash, the return of The Brian Kendrick and solid win for Burch and Lorcan combined for an episode I would suggest you go out of your way to see. Stories moved forward, a veteran returned and nobody looked bad. Kudos to Corey Graves for stepping in, too. It’s not easy to be thrust into that position.