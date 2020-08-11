WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest of advertised matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday, August 23 at a location to be announced.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Title.

-Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio.

-Bayley vs. a battle royal winner for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the location of SummerSlam as of this update beyond stating that it has been moved from the original location of Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. There is plenty of speculation that WWE will run the show at an outdoor venue rather than at the WWE Performance Center, but there’s still nothing official. Bayley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against the winner of the triple brand battle royal that will air on Friday’s Smackdown. Rollins mentioned on Raw that Mysterio could use kendo sticks and other weapons during their match, but there’s not an actual stipulation listed on the WWE website.