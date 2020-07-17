07/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship, Braun Strowman vs. John Morrison in a non-title match, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Nikki Cross in a non-title match, final hype for Extreme Rules

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship, Braun Strowman vs. John Morrison in a non-title match, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Nikki Cross in a non-title match, final hype for Extreme Rules, and more (23:15)…

