Impact Wrestling TV preview: Special start time, the lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander.

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee in a non-title match.

-Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae and Susie.

-TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake vs. Team XXXL vs. Reno Scum in a four-way.

-Locker Room Talk with “the most iconic Knockout in history” as the guest.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at a special start time of 8CT/9ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show focuses on Rosemary and starts this week at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesday nights. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.